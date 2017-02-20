Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg

20.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg. 59814.jpeg
Source: Twitter @RosspSu

A tram broke into two in St. Petersburg, at the intersection of Education and Culture Avenues.

The accident happened when the tram derailed: the first carriage of the tram tipped, and the other one one blocked the roadway.

Fortunately, none of the passengers and other road users suffered in the accident. Representatives of the St. Petersburg department for electric transport said that the incident most likely occurred after the first carriage turned right and the other one turned left as a result of a malfunction in the point lever mechanism.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established. The broken tram was evacuated to the depot.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet can shoot down even space satellites, pilots say. The aircraft can carry up to four long-range R-33 missiles and four short-range R-77 missiles
USA will seize Kuril Islands immediately if Russia delivers them to Japan USA will seize Kuril Islands immediately if Russia delivers them to Japan

Video

Society

Kim Jong-un s late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Kim Jong-un's late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Lenin s Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!

Popular photos

World

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
Michael Flynn inadvertently causes huge damage to US-Russian relations
China s military potential nears European level
China's military potential nears European level
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Pentagon pledges to continue funding corrupt Ukraine
Pentagon pledges to continue funding corrupt Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service