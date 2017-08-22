Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe

22.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USS John McCain could fall victim of hackers, US officials believe. 61106.jpeg
Source: Twitter

US investigators believe that the collision of the US destroyer with a Liberian tanker in the Strait of Malacca could occur as a result of a cyber attack, commander of US Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson said.

"Possibility of cyber intrusion or sabotage, no indications right now...but review will consider all possibilities," the admiral wrote on Twitter.

The most likely cause of the collision, US Navy experts say, was the loss of steering. At the same time, one is left to wonder why the crew failed to use reserve steering systems to maintain control of the ship.

The collision occurred off the coast of Singapore, where USS John McCain rammed into a Liberian merchant tanker Alnic MC. After the collision, ten sailors went missing, four others were wounded and subsequently flown to hospital. A large gaping hole was left in the hull of the destroyer.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


China turns most powerful US and UK destroyers into tin cans
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Man has not been able to unravel a half of a multitude of mysteries hidden in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, Christian numerologist David Meade is confident that he stands very close to...
Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT Russian bank disconnected from SWIFT

Video

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying spasibo
British singer Robbie Williams puzzles Lithuanians by saying 'spasibo'
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less
Women finally come back to Russian Air Force
Women finally come back to Russian Air Force

Popular photos

World

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
The monster is already inside America
The monster is already inside America
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
North Korean missile technologies originate from Ukraine, Russian pranksters find out
Damn the NFL
Damn the NFL
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service