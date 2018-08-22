World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Passengers giggle as they film their airplane engine burning in midair

Hotspots and Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

A passenger jetliner of Red Wings airline had to perform an emergency landing at the airport of the city of Ufa after one of the aircraft engines caught fire in midair.

Passengers giggle as they film their airplane engine burning in midair. 62772.jpeg

The Tu-204 airplane was supposed to fly to Sochi, but it had to return to the airport of departure because of the incident. Passengers filmed the burning engine on video.

The left engine of the jetliner caught fire at an altitude of 200 meters, officials said.

There were 202 passengers, including 42 children, on board. All the passengers were evacuated with the help of inflatable slides seven minutes after the aircraft landed.

The aircraft was suspended from flights; an investigation is underway.

A reserve aircraft of the airline was used to fly the passengers to Sochi. However, 58 people refused to fly. The passengers were provided with medical and psychological assistance, refreshments and hot meals.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Passengers film burning aircraft engine
Topics air crash passenger aircraft
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
News All >
Readers' top
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus
Russia to create new vertical takeoff aircraft
Kremlin wants to know why Trump wants Kiev to do nothing
Popular Commented Readers' choice
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind

Strange as it may seem, but few speak about the "isolation of Russia" in the West anymore. The topic has faded away even more after Vladimir Putin met with Angela Merkel

Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Americas
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Finance
USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus

The USA now attaches greater priority to working with jurisdictions operating with large Russian financial flows

USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Mysteries
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Oleg Artyukov Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko
Comments
This is it: Paul Manafort takes Donald Trump to impeachment?
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
This is it: Paul Manafort takes Donald Trump to impeachment?
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
The UK, Russia and poor statesmanship
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Kremlin wants to know why Trump wants Kiev to do nothing
Russia to create new vertical takeoff aircraft
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.