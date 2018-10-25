World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Flash floods hit Russia's south, streets turn into raging rivers

Two people were killed, two were injured, another one went missing as a result of flash floods in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. The region has seen 119 mm of precipitation in six hours. Countless buildings have been flooded, railway and road communication have been interrupted. Many local residents were left without electricity and gas supplies. More than 350 people were evacuated.


A cyclone that passes over the territory of the Krasnodar region has brought downpours and thunderstorms. A bridge on the federal highway to the city of Sochi partially collapsed having thus interrupted road communication with the city. The Dzhugba-Sochi highway is 217 kilometers long; it links the Don federal motorway, Sochi, Tuapse and the border with Abkhazia.

Many territories in the Krasnodar region have been left without electricity. The natural disaster has affected tens of thousands of people.

In general, 22,300 households with a population of 72.5 thousand people and 46 socially significant objects have been affected.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to batter the region for two more days. 

Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
