World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

At least five killed as bus rams into crowd and drives into underground passage in Moscow

Hotspots and Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

A bus rammed into a group of people on Slavyansky Boulevard in Moscow on December 25.
According to preliminary information, at least 15 people were hurt.

At least five killed as bus rams into crowd and drives into underground passage in Moscow. 61738.jpeg
Source: anatoliy_antonov/Instagram

According to eyewitnesses, the bus swerved into a pedestrian area, where people were walking.

Photos from the site of the incident show that the bus stopped on the stairs to the underground passage.

It has been reported that five people were killed as a result of the incident, the causes of which are yet to be established. However, it is believed that the tragedy occurred either because of a car accident with the participation of another vehicle or a technical failure of the bus.

The bus driver has been arrested. The version of a terrorist attack is excluded, officials said. The driver was identified as Victor Tikhonov, 58 years of age. It was said that the man was sober at the time of the tragedy; he has been an employee of a transport company for 30 years.

An analysis of another video of the tragedy shows the bus pulling off from a bus stop, then accelerating and driving into the underground passage a few seconds later. Investigators believe that the driver must have lost control of the bus

Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia Moscow
Topical Analytics
Americas
Trump's ultimate con
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Columnists
How effective are embargoes?
Readers' top
Stinky socks cause a very long fight between two male air passengers
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Russian 'specialness' vs. American 'exceptionalism'
How effective are embargoes?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Crimes
Stinky socks cause a very long fight between two male air passengers

The conflict lasted throughout the flight and then continued at the airport of Kaliningrad and even on the parking lot of the airport

Stinky socks cause a very long fight between two male air passengers
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Europe
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Real life stories
Russian 'specialness' vs. American 'exceptionalism'
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.

Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
How effective are embargoes?
Columnists
How effective are embargoes?
Europe
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Politics
British Foreign Secretary calls himself 'convinced Russophile'
Real life stories
Russian 'specialness' vs. American 'exceptionalism'

The West can never seem to understand the specialness of Russia and its people, especially now, when most Russians believe that Russia is going in the right direction - against the West

Russian 'specialness' vs. American 'exceptionalism'
How effective are embargoes?
Columnists
How effective are embargoes?
Europe
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Columnists
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Contributor submission Trump's ultimate con Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Setting Theresa May straight on Russia Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Harun Yahya How effective are embargoes? Harun Yahya
Comments
At least five killed as bus rams into crowd and drives into underground passage in Moscow
At least five killed as bus rams into crowd and drives into underground passage in Moscow
Trump's ultimate con
America declares economic war on Russia
US Robert Neller heralds major war with Russia and Pacific countries
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
Trump's ultimate con
Trump's ultimate con
Trump's ultimate con
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Stinky socks cause a very long fight between two male air passengers
Gays and lesbians will be allowed to hold hands at 2018 World Cup in Russia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls UN 'house of lies' ahead of Jerusalem vote
America declares economic war on Russia
Gays and lesbians will be allowed to hold hands at 2018 World Cup in Russia
Gays and lesbians will be allowed to hold hands at 2018 World Cup in Russia
Gays and lesbians will be allowed to hold hands at 2018 World Cup in Russia
Gays and lesbians will be allowed to hold hands at 2018 World Cup in Russia
Man dies weird death while wearing virtual reality glasses at home
Stinky socks cause a very long fight between two male air passengers
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed