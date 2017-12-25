At least five killed as bus rams into crowd and drives into underground passage in Moscow

A bus rammed into a group of people on Slavyansky Boulevard in Moscow on December 25.

According to preliminary information, at least 15 people were hurt.

Source: anatoliy_antonov/Instagram

According to eyewitnesses, the bus swerved into a pedestrian area, where people were walking.

Photos from the site of the incident show that the bus stopped on the stairs to the underground passage.

It has been reported that five people were killed as a result of the incident, the causes of which are yet to be established. However, it is believed that the tragedy occurred either because of a car accident with the participation of another vehicle or a technical failure of the bus.

The bus driver has been arrested. The version of a terrorist attack is excluded, officials said. The driver was identified as Victor Tikhonov, 58 years of age. It was said that the man was sober at the time of the tragedy; he has been an employee of a transport company for 30 years.

An analysis of another video of the tragedy shows the bus pulling off from a bus stop, then accelerating and driving into the underground passage a few seconds later. Investigators believe that the driver must have lost control of the bus

