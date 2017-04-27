Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued

27.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued. 60377.jpeg
AP photo

A research vessel of the Russian Navy, the Liman, collided with another vessel off the coast of Turkey and sank. Most likely, the collision occurred because of foggy weather, spokesman for the Consulate General of Russia in Istanbul, Sergei Losev said.

The collision took place in the Black Sea 40 km to northwest off the Bosporus Strait. All people aboard the vessel have been rescued, Turkish officials said. The vessel has sunk.

The Liman was launched in 1970. It was built as a research hydrographic vessel, but in 1989, after modernisation, she was turned into a medium reconnaissance ship. The Liman was based in Sevastopol.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Black Sea Fleet 230th Anniversary
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China has set many of its aircraft in a state of readiness. The US believes that China has taken such measures to cut the time of response to extraordinary circumstances related to North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies' US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'

Video

Society

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service