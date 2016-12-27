Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions

27.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions. 59515.jpeg
AP photo

The audio recording of the conversation between the pilots of the crashed Tu-154 and flight control officers of the Center of the Black Sea Air Traffic Management was published on YouTube. 

Judging from the recording, there were no emergency situations on board. The pilots were working normally, their voices were calm. After some time, the flight control officer tried to contact the crew again, but the pilots were not responding. 

Noteworthy, the authenticity of the negotiations has not been officially confirmed.

The Tu-154 plane of the Russian Ministry of Defence with 84 passengers and eight crew members on board, crashed in the Black Sea on December 25. The wreckage of the aircraft was found 1.5 km from the coast near Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters.

"If there had been turbulence, an abnormal sound, a flash, the crew would have reported it. Even 15-20 seconds would have been enough. Yet, it appears that no one has been able to inform flight control officers of what was happening on board. This speaks of the nature of instant destruction of the aircraft  - some sort of either internal or external interference," Hero of Russia, pilot Anatoly Knyshov told Pravda.Ru.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Putin launches gas pipeline to Crimea
Putin launches gas pipeline to Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the launch of the main gas pipeline between the Krasnodar Region and the Crimea an important event for both the Crimean Peninsula and all of Russia
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
The audio recording of the conversation between the pilots of the crashed Tu-154 and flight control officers of the Center of the Black Sea Air Traffic Management was published on YouTube
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium

Video

Society

Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?

Popular photos

World

US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO s help
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO's help

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service