May storm in Moscow: 11 killed

Eleven people were killed in Moscow on May 29 as a result of the strong storm, Interfax reports.

Earlier, news agencies reported about the death of eight people. One was killed on Kirovogradskaya Street, one person - on Jawaharlal Nehru Square, another one - on the Andreevskaya Embankment. In addition, two people were killed on Kedrov Street and another one - near "University" metro station. Two people were killed when a booth collapsed on them on the Andreevskaya Embankment.

A young woman was killed when a tree collapsed on her near a pavilion of the Moscow Exhibition Centre.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said after the storm, more than 40 people asked for medical help.

The press service of the Moscow EMERCOM had issues proper warnings about heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and gusts of wind of 17-22 meters per second.

