Pravda.ru

News » Disasters, catastrophes

Stampede kills 22 in India's Mumbai during heavy rain

29.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Stampede kills 22 in India's Mumbai during heavy rain. 61369.jpeg
Source: Twitter/Free Press Journal

At least 22 were killed and more than 30 were injured as a result of the stampede at a railway station in the Indian city of Mumbai on Friday, September 29, the Times of India newspaper said.

The incident occurred in the morning rush hour on the pedestrian bridge leading to Elphinstone railway station. The people rushed to the bridge when it started raining heavily.

Supposedly, the panic on the bridge started as a result of a short circuit that produced a loud explosion near the bridge. All those on the bridge rushed to escape to safety creating the stampede, in which 13 men, eight women and one child were killed.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to families of the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences in connection with the incident.

According to the Hindustan Times, the government will pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Pravda.Ru 


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May spoke yesterday of "Russian agression" against the Baltic States and Poland and said that NATO must stand together to face the threat from the East. Apart from the sheer and utter idiocy...
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Scientists at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo prepared a closed research for world's leading states. The so-called Ring of Fire - a chain of volcanoes that surrounds the...
The truth about the division of Korea The truth about the division of Korea

Video

Society

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Peace on you, o Syria!
Peace on you, o Syria!

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service