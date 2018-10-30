World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffered an accident in the floating dock of a shipyard near Murmansk.

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs. 63133.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

According to representatives of the shipyard, where the accident occurred, interruptions in electricity supplies caused the tanks of PD-50 floating dock to sink.

According to preliminary information, interruptions in electricity supplies took place because of the weather, after strong winds damaged power lines. It remains unknown whether the shipyard has any engines and why they were not activated.

The aircraft carrier, which currently undergoes repairs in the floating dock, was not damaged. However, a crane fell on her deck during the accident. However, the accident affected several workers, who found themselves in ice-cold water and suffered hypothermia. One of the workers remains in intensive care.

The Admiral Kuznetsov is undergoing scheduled repairs that are to be finished by 2021.

The PD-50 is the world's largest floating dock. The USSR ordered its construction in 1980 in Sweden. The dock is 330 meters long and 67 meters wide. Its carrying capacity is 80,000 tons.

Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Topics shipyard aircraft carrier admiral kuznetsov
Comments (3)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Anomalous phenomena
The robots of sex
News All >
Readers' top
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
The robots of sex
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier

The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts.

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.

Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West

The FUKUS Axis France-UK-US turned the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa into a failed state. Accountability? Are you joking?

Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Contributor submission Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The robots of sex Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russia's sanctions cause Ukraine to collapse further
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Is Putin guilty of the Kerch school massacre?
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.