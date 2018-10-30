World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffered an accident in the floating dock of a shipyard near Murmansk.

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier. 63134.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

According to representatives of the shipyard, where the accident occurred, interruptions in electricity supplies caused the tanks of PD-50 floating dock to sink.

The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts thus causing the dock, in which workers were staying, to sink to the bottom of the sea.

There were about 60 people inside the dock during the moment when the accident occurred. Most of them could escape to safety. However, five people failed to do it. Four of them have already been found, but one person is still missing.

According to preliminary data, the dock was flooded as a result of violations of the rules of the technical use of ship-raising mechanisms. During the accident, two tower cranes fell on the Admiral Kuznetsov. One of them crashed on the deck of the aircraft carrier and damaged the take-off deck of the ship. One of the cranes left a 4x5 meter hole in structural parts of the ship that can be repaired easily.

It was reported that the accident would not affect the repair schedule, because the part of the ship, on which the crane fell, was under repairs anyway. It was said that the crane caused insignificant damage to the hull of the ship, but did not harm vital equipment. It was said that the crane fell from the height of about 15 meters.

About 70 people were evacuated from the plant during the accident. A criminal case has been initiated into the accident under Part 2 of Article 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Violation of safety rules, which resulted in the death of a person by negligence").

After the accident, the Admiral Kuznetsov was towed to the 35th shipyard of Zvezdochka enterprise.
 
The accident with PD-50 floating dock of the 82nd Ship Repair Plant has not created a critical situation for maintaining combat readiness and repairs of large ships of the Russian Navy, Interfax reports with reference to a source familiar with the situation. Russia has another floating dock -  PD-190. Like the sunken PD-50, the PD-190 is capable of servicing large ships, like the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.

Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists

Russian aircraft carrier suffers accident during repairs
Topics russian navy admiral kuznetsov russian aircraft carrier
Comments (4)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Anomalous phenomena
The robots of sex
News All >
Readers' top
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
The robots of sex
Steven Seagal founds new company in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier

The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts.

Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.

Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Europe
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West

The FUKUS Axis France-UK-US turned the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa into a failed state. Accountability? Are you joking?

Libya, seven years on: A shame for the West
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
European Court of Human Rights prohibits insulting Prophet Muhammad
Real life stories
Russian journalist falls out of window and dies in Moscow
Columnists
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Contributor submission Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The robots of sex Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russia's sanctions cause Ukraine to collapse further
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Chinese banks refuse to serve Russian clients
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Russia loses world's largest floating dock when repairing her only aircraft carrier
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Is Putin guilty of the Kerch school massacre?
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Brazil: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Khashoggi: An Open Letter to All Journalists
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov suffers accident during repairs
Reverse racism: Rename the Black Sea!
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.