On October 10, a tunnel collapsed at Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. Reportedly, more than 200 people were killed as a result of the accident, The Daily Telegraph said with reference to Japanese TV channel Asahi and South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
It was reported that during the rescue operation the tunnel collapsed again killing about 100 more people.
According to the South Korean news agency, the accident at the nuclear test site could trigger a radiation leak.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
Russia is never mentioned in the 31-page indictment against Manafort and Gates, despite the fact that Robert Muller is investigating the case of "Russia's interference"
Syrian President Bashar Assad believes that terrorists are all those who fight against his regime. However, Moscow does not agree with such an approach
On October 10, a tunnel collapsed at Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. Reportedly, more than 200 people were killed as a result of the accident