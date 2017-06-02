Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow

Federal Security Bureau officers arrested 18 ISIL militants in Moscow. The militants were supposedly preparing terrorist attacks in Moscow metro and in restaurants. A bomb was found in an apartment on Novoperedelkino Street, where four of the militants were arrested.

In addition, the FSB detected small ISIL bases in apartments on neighboring streets. All the apartments, where the detained individuals lived, could be viewed from each other's windows. Thus, the militants could open automatic fire on FSB officers during the special operation, or escape in time.

Twelve people were arrested in an apartment on Novoorlovskaya Street. In addition to an explosive device disguised as a coffee grinder, officers found an automatic AKM rifle and 60 cartridges to it, two RGD-5 grenades and a bayonet knife.

Most of the detainees are citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan; several others were natives of Russia. Uniforms of Moscow metro employees were found with two Russian detainees.

(Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.)

