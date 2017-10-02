Las Vegas concert-goers killed by Islamic State warrior
Representatives of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIL, the terror group is banned in Russia) said that Stephen Paddock, who killed dozens of people on October 1 at a concert in Las Vegas, had converted to Islam a few months before and committed the attack on the instructions from the terrorist group, RBC reports.
The attack on concert-goers near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas was conducted because of the strikes of the US-led coalition on ISIL in the Middle East.
The message from ISIL-affiliated Amaq agency said that Stephen Paddock, the shooter, who killed at least 50, injured more than 200 and then committed suicide, was a "warrior of the Islamic State. The report provided no evidence to prove Paddock's conversion to Islam.
