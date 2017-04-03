Pravda.ru

St. Petersburg metro bombings caused by self-made explosive devices

St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport has been  closed after the explosions in the subway system of the city. Many of the planes on their way to Pulkovo return to Moscow.

The train, in which the explosion occurred,  has been pulled away from the station. The explosions have been categorised as a terrorist attack. However, it was not suicide bombers, but self-made explosive devices that caused the attacks.

As of 5 p.m. MSK, nine people have been confirmed dead, 20 have been injured, representatives of the National Anti-terrorist Committee said.

Nine injured people were hospitalised to the Mariinsky Hospital of St. Petersburg. Two of them arrived already in a state of clinical death.

St. Petersburg Governor Poltavchenko promised that the government of the city would provide all necessary assistance to families of the victims.

An unexploded bomb was found and neutralised on Ploschad Vosstaniya metro station.

During the upcoming hours, all public transport in St. Petersburg, including UBER, will be working for free.

Representatives for Pulkovo Airport stated that that security measures at the airport were rightened. However, earlier reports about the closure of the airport have been refuted.

Officials with the US Embassy, as well as official spokespeople for Germany, France, Belgium and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg have presented their condolences in connection with the terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg.

