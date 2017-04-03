Pravda.ru

Kiev resident warned of explosions in Russia seven hours beforehand

The administration of the Kiev Metro expressed its condolences to victims and families of the explosion in the metro of St. Petersburg.

"London, Brussels, Moscow, Istanbul, St. Petersburg - this is not a complete list of the cities that had experienced terrorist attacks in subway. We sympathise with every family and every passenger whom the tragedy affected," a message posted on the Facebook page of the Kiev metro said.

Meanwhile, a person named as Ekaterina Rubanova, who lives in Kiev, had posted a message about a terrorist attack in Russia seven hours before the tragedy took place in the St. Petersburg metro.

"They haven't seen terrorist attacks for quite a while. There will be one today. Wait," the woman wrote on Instagram and included #bomb, #terrorattack and #lovepeople hashtags. The photo in the woman's post shows a round black object.

