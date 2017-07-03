One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria

Source: REX

One of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) was killed in Syria. Reportedly, Lavdim Muhajeri, a Kosovar, was killed as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Tiger team in Idlib.

The terrorist was also known as Abu Abdullah Al-Kosova. Since 2014, he has repeatedly appeared in a number of gruesome videos on the Internet, in which he would decapitate his victims. The terrorist was also known as an ISIL butcher.

It was also reported that six out of 20 Muhajeri's guards were killed.

