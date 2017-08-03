Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul

03.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul. 60976.jpeg
AP photo

Forty-eight children, who were illegally taken out of Russia, were found in Mosul, Iraq. The juveniles were brought to the war-torn country by their Islamist parents.

Human rights activists are looking for options to take the children out from the war zone. Officials with the press service of the presidential envoy for children's rights said that the agency was ready to provide legal support for minors and interact with the authorities of the regions, where the children were taken from.

For the time being, the children, whom their parents took to Iraq for "jihad," have been accommodated in local shelters. In the near future, they will be taken to Jordan and then to Russia. In Russia, doctors and psychologists will provide all necessary help to the children, who had to experience horrors of war. The children will be transferred to families of their relatives or guardians.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
In the USA, pilots are not allowed to watch videos of Su-35 demonstration flights at MAKS-2017 international air show
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
USA can't accept loss of Syria USA can't accept loss of Syria

Video

Society

Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia

Popular photos

World

President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization
China opens its first army base overseas
China opens its first army base overseas
Russia to US diplomats: Out!
Russia to US diplomats: Out!

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service