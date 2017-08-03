48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul

AP photo

Forty-eight children, who were illegally taken out of Russia, were found in Mosul, Iraq. The juveniles were brought to the war-torn country by their Islamist parents.

Human rights activists are looking for options to take the children out from the war zone. Officials with the press service of the presidential envoy for children's rights said that the agency was ready to provide legal support for minors and interact with the authorities of the regions, where the children were taken from.

For the time being, the children, whom their parents took to Iraq for "jihad," have been accommodated in local shelters. In the near future, they will be taken to Jordan and then to Russia. In Russia, doctors and psychologists will provide all necessary help to the children, who had to experience horrors of war. The children will be transferred to families of their relatives or guardians.

Pravda.Ru

