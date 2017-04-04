Russian Post detects parcel with ammunition in Vnukovo airport

Fotodom.ru/Kommersant photo

The Russian Post has detected a parcel with ammunition intended for departure to the city of Norilsk. The parcel was withdrawn from the main cargo flow.

In course of examination of the post luggage with the help of a special screening equipment, employees of the transportation department along with the aviation security service found out ammunition for a flare gun and a sham grenade in the parcel sent from Moscow to Norilsk.

Law-enforcement officers have been called.

