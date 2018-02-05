World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

The last battle of the pilot of the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down on Saturday, February 3, over Syria's Idlib, was captured on video.


In the video, one can clearly hear the officer shouting to a group of terrorists around him before an explosion: "This is for you guys!"

The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with a MANPAD missile on February 3 during a flight around Idlib. The plane fell near a local village, whereas the pilot ejected and had to fight terrorists on the ground.

Jabhat an-Nusra terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack on the Russian warplane. The province of Idlib remains one of the last strongholds of terrorism in Syria.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Major Roman Filipov, deputy commander of the squadron of the assault aviation regiment of the Eastern Military District, who was killed in a battle against terrorists in the Syrian Arab Republic on February 3, 2018, was recommended by Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, to the title of "Hero of the Russian Federation" posthumously. 

