Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack

06.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack. 59557.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik, Reuters reports. The Turkish administration may make the decision due to Ankara's disappointment with the lack of US support for its operations in Syria. 

Noteworthy, soon after the most recent terrorist act at a night club in Istanbul, Turkish officials suggested the country should close the US air base in Incirlik and finally turn away from Washington to look for new allies.

In an interview with Sputnik, authoritative security expert Jevad Galiyashevich noted that the US administration of Barack Obama was violating the laws of its own country, while President Obama was arming terrorists instead of fighting with them. The terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul came as an obvious attempt to avenge Turkish President Erdogan for his rapprochement with Russia. The Americans put their terrorist dogs on Erdogan to humiliate him and put pressure on Turkey to make the country step away from its plans to regulate the crisis in Syria, the expert added. 

The attack on Reina night club in Istanbul took place on New Year's night. A terrorist armed with an automatic rifle opened fire on people inside the club. There were more than 700 guests in the club at the moment of the attack. The terrorist killed 39 people, including the security guard and 16 foreigners, 69 were wounded.  

Turkish newspaper Yeni Akit tweeted a photo collage of outgoing US President Obama as the Istanbul terrorist, on which Obama does bear a striking resemblance to the Istanbul shooter. The caption to the picture said: "Clearest photo of the murderer." 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
Now President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is demonized and 'mistrusted', ridiculed and dismissed as a demagogue, condemned as a rough element, mocked as a buffoon. In his own country he is...
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
"How do you ask a man to be the last man to die in Vietnam? How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake? ... [W]e have been used in the worst fashion by the administration of this...
2016: The Year that Was...Russia's! 2016: The Year that Was...Russia's!

Video

Society

How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle

Popular photos

World

President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
President Duterte of the Philippines for dummies
US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
Argentina and Brazil: Degradation continues because USA wants to
Argentina and Brazil: Degradation continues because USA wants to
Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors
Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors
Trump s strategy is to set Russia against China
Trump's strategy is to set Russia against China
Estonians trust NATO no more
Estonians trust NATO no more

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service