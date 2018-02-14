World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

How many Russians did the USA kill in Syria?

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

The Kremlin does not exclude the presence of Russian citizens in Syria, who are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces.

How many Russians did the USA kill in Syria?. 61991.jpeg

During a meeting with journalists on Wednesday, February 14, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, was asked questions about the status of those people for the Kremlin, who fight in Syria.

"We in the Kremlin do not have detailed information that would allow us to draw any conclusions. It can not be ruled out that citizens of the Russian Federation can be in Syria. They are not affiliated with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Peskov said, adding that the citizens of the Russian Federation "remain citizens of the Russian Federation, whatever it takes."

Peskov was also asked whether the Russian government was going to declare mourning "in connection with the death of a large number of citizens" in Syria. Putin's spokesman said that the Kremlin did not know anything about the number of victims.

"Once again, we urge you not to be guided by erroneous information - deliberately or inadvertently erroneous information - and approach the description of such potentially important episodes seriously, so as not to be misled by distorted data," Peskov said.

For the time being, the information about the number of Russians, who were killed as a result of the drone attack of the US-led coalition, remains highly contradictory. According to Bloomberg, for instance, over 200 Russian mercenaries were killed in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor in the area of the former oil refinery El Isba. Reuters reported the killings of more than 100 "pro-Assad fighters," including Russians. According to a Russian military source of the Kommersant newspaper, the number of Russian citizens, who were killed on February 7 in Syria was eleven people. In turn, spokespeople for the Russian Foreign Ministry said that reports about "hundreds of killed Russians were examples of "classic misinformation, which Western media are engaged into."

Pravda.Ru

Topics Syria war in Syria Russian military russian forces in Syria
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev
Europe
The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin
Columnists
Not one of us (men) in the streets
Readers' top
Putin cancels all public meetings
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Former Shell CEO admits to spreading lies about meeting with Putin
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Putin cancels all public meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled all of his public events, including a trip to Sochi

Putin cancels all public meetings
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Companies
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Real life stories
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address

The work group of the Committee for Naming Objects in Moscow will soon consider the question of conferring the following postal address to the building of the US Embassy in Russia

US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Games
Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete Nikita Tregubov, skeleton, said that athletes from the United States and the UK do not shake hands with him in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
News from the Kremlin
Putin cancels all public meetings
Anton Kulikov Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev Anton Kulikov Contributor submission The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Europe closes tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Anglo-Saxons will not let Russia destroy ISIS
Anglo-Saxons will not let Russia destroy ISIS
Anglo-Saxons will not let Russia destroy ISIS
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin
Putin cancels all public meetings
Putin cancels all public meetings
Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
IOC bans 'Red Machine' for Russian ice hockey team in Pyeongchang
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
Court rules that woman without breasts becomes man
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed