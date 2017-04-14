Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Video of US-led air strike shows explosion of warehouses with chemical weapons

14.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Video of US-led air strike shows explosion of warehouses with chemical weapons. 60282.jpeg
YouTube screencap

A video of the US airstrike on Syria has appeared on the Internet. The video, posted by Germany's Bild newspaper, shows a strike on terrorists' warehouses, where chemical weapons were stored. The explosion has led to catastrophic consequences, hundreds of people were killed.

The video shows columns of yellow smoke rising in the sky. It is believed that the bombed warehouses were used to store chemical weapons. According to Syrian experts, large amounts of toxic substances were thrown into the air.

The airstrike of the US-led coalition on headquarters and warehouses of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) near the city of Deir ez Zor (420 km from Damascus) led to the poisoning of hundreds of people, including civilians.

The airstrike has proved the fact, which the West prefers to ignore: ISIS terrorists possess chemical weapons.

Predictably, representatives for the US command refuted the air strike of the US-led coalition. A spokesman for the American military coalition that runs operations against the Islamic State in Syria denied the report. The spokesman, Col. John L. Dorrian of the Air Force, tweeted: "Not true! Intentional misinformation...again!"

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


UN experts go to Syria for chemical weapons
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Officials spokesman for Russian President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow was watching the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula with great concerns
US drops MOAB on Afghanistan to cover traces
US drops MOAB on Afghanistan to cover traces
ISIS fighters have lost 36 people as a result of the US strike against their base in Afghanistan. Key cashes of terrorists and a complex of tunnels have also been destroyed. The GBU-43/B Massive...
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war

Video

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service