Russian submarines launch Caliber missiles on ISIL in Syria

On September 14, two Russian submarines launched Caliber cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea striking terrorist objects of the Islamic State terrorist organisation in Syria (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia).

"On September 14, submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino of Project 636.3, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, attacked important targets of ISIL terrorist group in Syria by launching Caliber cruise missiles from the underwater position," a message posted on the Defence Ministry said.

"The targets for the attack are control points, communication centres, as well as weapons and ammunition stockpiles of militants in ISIL-controlled areas to south-east of the city of Deir ez Zor," the message also said. "Seven sea-based cruise missiles were fired from the underwater position, with targets ranging from 500 to 670 kilometres," the Russian Defence Ministry added.

