World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

The gunner, who attacked parishioners of an Orthodox church in the town of Kizlyar, Dagestan, was identified as 22-year-old resident of the village of Kidero, Khalil Khalilov, RBC reports.

Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other. 62017.jpeg

Last year, Khalilov joined the Islamic State* terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) and became a member of the so-called sleeping cell of the organisation, a source said. "The shooting occurred on the day of a Christian holiday. Special services search the house of Khalilov's parents in the village of Kidero, operatives look into Khalilov's connections," law-enforcement officials said. It was also reported that Khalilov was not included in the database of special services as a member of illegal armed groups.

Khalilov opened fire on parishioners on Sunday, February 18, at 16:15 near the church of St. George on Sovetskaya Street in Kizlyar. Four women were killed on the scene, three others were wounded. They were hospitalised in serious condition, one of the wounded died at hospital.

The gunner wounded two law-enforcers - a police officer and a Russian Guards officer - when they were attempting to neutralise and arrest him.

The shooting occurred after the church service in honour of Shrove Sunday. "Today, at about 4 p.m., we finished the service, and people began to go out. An unknown bearded man was approaching the church running and shouting "Allahu Akbar!" He mortally wounded four women, injuring three others, as well as two police officers. When we heard the gunshots, we quickly closed the doors so that he could not go inside. He had a gun and a knife," Father Pavel told RBC.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said that the crime in Kizlyar was a provocation against the peaceful coexistence of representatives of different religions in the Caucasus. The Patriarch added that the goal of the attacker was to cause confrontation between Orthodox and Muslim believers who have lived in peace in the Caucasus for centuries.

*Islamic State, or ISIS, ISIL, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

Pravda.Ru

Topics Islam muslim Orthodox religion islamophobia Islamic State terrorist attack christians and muslims
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Congress of Curmudgeons
Real life stories
March 8: Not changing what must be changed
Anomalous phenomena
UN Women flagship report: Turning promises into action: gender equality in the 2030 Agenda
Readers' top
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Canadian journalist struck with what he saw in Russia's Sports House in Pyeongchang
USA toads to Turkey
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has started reorganising the 58th Army in the south of Russia

Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Economics
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Politics
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Games
Canadian journalist struck with what he saw in Russia's Sports House in Pyeongchang
Politics
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin

The Americans understand that effective anti-terrorist work without Russia is impossible. It was Washington that wanted Russian security officials to come to the USA

Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
Politics
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
Economics
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Asia
USA toads to Turkey
Politics
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has started reorganising the 58th Army in the south of Russia

Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
NATO wants Russian Iskander missile systems to be more transparent
Politics
NATO wants Russian Iskander missile systems to be more transparent
Politics
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Economics
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Contributor submission The Congress of Curmudgeons Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey UN Women flagship report: Turning promises into action: gender equality in the 2030 Agenda Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin
Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
The Congress of Curmudgeons
Former Russian MP shares all secrets of the Kremlin with Kiev
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
MiG Corporation to make fifth-generation fighter from MiG-35
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
Russia deploys powerful army in the Caucasus to contain NATO
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed