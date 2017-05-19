Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria

19.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria. 60511.jpeg
Source: REX

Early in the morning on May 18, militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) attacked the settlement of Akareb as-Safiya, as well as a Syrian base nearby, killing at least 30 people and wounding some 40 others. Soldiers of the Syrian army, militiamen, as well as civilians are said to be among the victims of the attack.

Soldiers of the Syrian army fought back, volunteers from the neighboring city of Salamia came to their aid. According to Syrian state news agency SANA, the Russian Air Force helped to repulse the attack. ISIL lost about ten people.

The terrorists arranged a massacre in the settlement. They killed dozens of women and children - Syrian soldiers found many bodies later.

Meanwhile, it was reported that ISIL has been engaged in the activity to hire experts on chemical weapons from various countries to create a special unit. The site, where the unit is likely to be deployed, may become a new capital of the terrorist organization, CNN said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


"Islamic State has nothing to do with Islam"
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA published photos of the reverse side of the Sun, on which three UFOs were spotted. The photos were taken by STEREO spacecraft
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
As Americans experience the incompetence, cluelessness, and malfeasance of Donald J. Trump and his band of idiots on a daily basis, many hope that the venal, sycophantic, and/or cowardly members of...
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army? Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?

Video

Society

Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax

Popular photos

World

North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters
US-Saudi Arabia lovers quarrel worth $40 billion
US-Saudi Arabia lovers' quarrel worth $40 billion
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service