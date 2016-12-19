Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Turkey's Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help after ambassador's assassination

19.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Turkey's Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help. 59465.jpeg
AP photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was killed in Turkey's capital of Ankara, representative of the Turkish authorities said, Reuters reports. 

In his phone conversation with Putin, Erdogan presented all available information about the crime. 

US Secretary of State John Kerry has condemned the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, Reuters says. 

"We stand ready to offer assistance to Russia and Turkey as they investigate this despicable attack, which was also an assault on the right of all diplomats to safely and securely advance and represent their nations around the world," John Kerry stated.

Andrei Karlov was assassinated on Monday, 19 December, at the Modern Art Gallery in Ankara. The killer shot the 62-year-old diplomat in the back, when he spoke at the opening of a photo exhibition. The police killed the attacker soon afterwards. Three other people were wounded, no other Russian citizens were hurt. 

The Russian diplomat had no security with him during his visit to the art galery.

The police of Turkey have started searching the house of the assassin of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey. The police also search the apartment of the attacker's relatives, TASS reports. 

After the assassination of the Russian diplomat, Russian President Putin canceled his visit to the Maliy Theatre in Moscow. Putin was expected to attend the opening of the theatre after restoration on December 19 at night. 

Pravda.Ru 

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Funeral ceremony for killed Russian ambassador takes place in Moscow
Funeral ceremony for killed Russian ambassador takes place in Moscow
The funeral ceremony to bid farewell to Russia's Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Ankara, took place in Moscow on Thursday
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Video

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d Or
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or

Popular photos

World

Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia s staunch ally
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia's staunch ally
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Donald Trump does not care about other countries internal affairs
Donald Trump does not care about other countries' internal affairs
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service