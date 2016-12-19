Truck rams into crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, at least 9 killed

AP photo

A truck drove into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin, Bild reports on Monday, December 19.

According to police officers, at least nine people were killed, dozens of others suffered injuries. Originally, it was reported that only two people were killed.

After the trick stopped, an explosion occurred, eyewitnesses said, lenta.ru reports.

The police do not exclude the version of a terrorist act.

On December 16, it was reported that a 12-year-old boy, a German citizen of Iraqi origin, intended to detonate a bomb packed with nails at a Christmas market in the German town of Ludwigshafen (Rhineland-Palatinate). Most likely, the boy had been recruited by Islamic State fighters (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia).

Pravda.Ru