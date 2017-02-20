Four Russian military men die in Syria

Four Russian military advisers have died in Syria, two more are wounded. The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported, that the incident happened on 16 February as a car was exploded with a radio-controlled improvised explosive device.

It is known that a column of the Syrian army, which comprised a vehicle with the Russian military men, was going to the city of Homs. They managed to pass four kilometres, as an explosion was carried out.

All the circumstances are being looked into. The Defence Ministry will investigate the case.

