World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

In Chechnya, one police officer was killed and three others were wounded in a series of attacks on law-enforcers that occurred on August 20 in the city of Grozny and in the Shali district of Chechnya.

Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts. 62762.jpeg

In Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, a shootout occurred at the intersection of Pervomaiskaya and Isayev streets, when unidentified individuals attacked police officers and killed one of them.

In the Shali district, a suicide attacker blew up his bomb after he approached a police post in the settlement of Mesker-Yurt. The suicide bomber survived and was hospitalized. No one else was hurt.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram account that the attacks were conducted  on the eve of the Kurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) Muslim holiday deliberately.

"The ultimate goal of these attacks is to make everyone believe that there are forces capable of conducting terrorist attacks," he wrote.

Four attackers, including the organizer, were killed in Chechnya on Aug. 20. It was reported that three attackers were underage individuals. Five people were involved in today's attacks in Chechnya in total, but only one of them survived - the suicide bomber.

It was also said that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics chechnya Islamic State ramzan kadyrov
Comments
Topical Analytics
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
News All >
Readers' top
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too

After WWII, the Soviet army left Austria, and the latter had always remained a neutral state and never joined NATO

Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy

In systems of governance around the world, the people flock to the polls to vote. For what, exactly? Do our representatives fulfil our wishes?

The Sham called Democracy
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy

Russia experienced default on August 17, 1998. Today, 20 years after those events, the economic situation in Russia does not seem stable to many

Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
The Large Families that rule the world
Antonov Disaster: 71 fatalities
China turns two powerful US and UK destroyers into worthless buckets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.