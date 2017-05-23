Pravda.ru

Islamic State confirms involvement in Manchester explosion

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has officially claimed responsibility for the explosion at the Manchester Arena, Israeli terrorist researcher Rita Katz tweeted.

The message from the terrorist organisation said that "warriors of the Caliphate conducted an amalia in the city of Manchester, in which 30 crusaders were killed and 70 were wounded."

The news about the Islamic State being behind the attack appeared in the morning of May 23. However, many Arab journalists denied the reports noting that morning bulletins of the terrorist group contained no statements about the terrorist attack in the UK.

On May 22, a suicide terrorist detonated an explosive device after the concert of American pop  singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, when people were exiting the building. The police of Manchester confirmed that there were children among the victims of the explosion.

Later, British Prime Minister Teresa May said that the police identified the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Sources at Britain's special services stated that he was an Islamist, although British law-enforcement authorities requested not to call the terrorist a Muslim.

