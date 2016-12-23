Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Libyan hijackers demand political asylum in EU

23.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Libyan hijackers demand political asylum in EU. Malta
AP Photo

Terrorists, who have hijacked a Libyan airplane, demand political asylum in one of the EU countries.

And that is not their only demand, according to Al Arabiya. They are waiting for liberation of those imprisoned in Libya and secure corridors for fighters' exit from Benghazi.

As the Libyan Minister of Transport reported before, negotiations are being carried out with the hijackers. It is known that they are citizens of Libya, aged 25 y.o.

As Pravda.Ru reported, some hours ago the A320 airplane of the Libyan airlines was hijacked with 118 people on board. The plane was landed on Malta. Passengers were liberated soon. But the crew is still captured.

Also read: Libya turns into hotbed of international terrorism near Europe

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Libya is plunging into chaos
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Chief Auditor of the NATO, who dealt with terrorism funding countering, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes.
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination

Video

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?

Popular photos

World

You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
Donald Trump does not care about other countries internal affairs
Donald Trump does not care about other countries' internal affairs

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service