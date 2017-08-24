Pravda.ru

ISIL threatens Spain with more terrorist attacks. 61129.jpeg
AP photo

The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) uploaded a new video on the Internet threatening Spain with new attacks, El Pais newspaper wrote.

According to the publication, the video posted on social media was titled "The Conquest of Barcelona." The video shows two men speaking Spanish: "Spaniards, you forget the Muslim blood spilled in the Spanish Inquisition. We will avenge the massacre...that is being committed now against the Islamic State," one of them says. "With God's permission, Al Andalus (the Arabic name for Spain) will become again what it was, the territory of the caliphate."

Addressing like-minded people, one of the men continued: "Jihad has no boundaries, commit acts of jihad wherever you are." Another man on the video adds: "Let Allah accept sacrifices of our brothers in Barcelona, our war with infidels will last until the end of the world."

On August 17, terrorist attacks struck Spanish cities of Barcelona and Cambrils. Fifteen people were killed and 130 were injured. The terrorists - a group of 12 people - used method of car-ramming in the two attacks. Five of them were killed during the terrorist attack in Cambrils, four others were arrested, two militants were killed on the eve of the attack during an explosion.

