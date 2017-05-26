Russia reports 11 ceasefire violations in Syria in one day

AP photo

The situation in Syria remains complicated. The Russian military registered eleven violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in one day. Representatives of Turkey registered another seven violations.

More often than not, violations occur in areas controlled by Jabhat en-Nusra and the Islamic State terrorist organisations (banned in Russia). Russian observers pointed out four violations in Damascus, three in Hama and two in Latakia and Derya, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a newsletter.

Over the past day, another settlement joined the ceasefire regime. To date, the list of "disarmed" cities consists of 1,508 settlements.

The humanitarian action in Syria continues. Medications and food products were delivered to Aleppo, Hama and Derya yesterday. Almost 2,500 people received humanitarian assistance.

Pravda.Ru

