Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Russia reports 11 ceasefire violations in Syria in one day

26.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia reports 11 ceasefire violations in Syria in one day. 60556.jpeg
AP photo

The situation in Syria remains complicated. The Russian military registered eleven violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in one day. Representatives of Turkey registered another seven violations.

More often than not, violations occur in areas controlled by Jabhat en-Nusra and the Islamic State terrorist organisations (banned in Russia).  Russian observers pointed out four violations in Damascus, three in Hama and two in Latakia and Derya, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a newsletter.

Over the past day, another settlement joined the ceasefire regime. To date, the list of "disarmed" cities consists of 1,508 settlements.

The humanitarian action in Syria continues. Medications and food products were delivered to Aleppo, Hama and Derya yesterday. Almost 2,500 people received humanitarian assistance.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Situation in Syria: Where will USA make a mistake?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
An international group of scientists discovered remains of a pliosaur on the bank of the Volga near the city of Ulyanovsk
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
A Russian newspaper obtained copies of secret documents of the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) about special operations to destroy evidence of mass murder in the sky over the Donbass on July 17, 2014...
Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns

Video

Society

High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Popular photos

World

New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service