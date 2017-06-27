Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise

27.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise. 60719.jpeg
AP photo

Soldiers of People's Self-Defense Forces of Syria found a new type of IDs of ISIL fighters in liberated areas of Raqqa.

The soldiers found booklets with green covers, reminiscent of ordinary passports, containing scriptures from the Quran in English and Arabic languages. The cover of the booklet says "No God but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of God. Passport to Paradise" written in English and Arabic as well.

The military suppose that such "passports" are given to ISIL fanatics to make them fight fiercely to the end, as the holder of such passports must be convinced that they can only go to paradise after death.

However, such "passport to paradise" do not contain any information about their holders.

In 2013, the Islamic State terrorist organization declared Raqqa its capital, and the flag of the Caliphate was raised above the city. In June of this year, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained control over a western neighborhood of the city after two days of violent clashes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Yuri Dolgoruky submarine successfully fires Bulava ICBM
Yuri Dolgoruky submarine successfully fires Bulava ICBM
The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine cruiser of Russia's Northern Fleet successfully fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from a designated area of the Barents Sea water on the Kura test range in...
Another Step Toward Devastating War
Another Step Toward Devastating War
An idiot American pilot shot down a Syrian fighter that was attacking ISIS, thus confirming that Washington is not fighting ISIS, as Washington claims, but is protecting ISIS, its agent sent to Syria...
Another buzzing incident involving NATO Another buzzing incident involving NATO

Video

Society

Another Unsolvable Issue for Americans: Mass Incarceration, Prison Labor in the United States
Another Unsolvable Issue for Americans: Mass Incarceration, Prison Labor in the United States
Burger killed by Chantilly
Burger killed by Chantilly
Confederations Cup: Ronaldo scores Portugal s winner against Russia
Confederations Cup: Ronaldo scores Portugal's winner against Russia
Mourinho tax fraud accusations: España? No grácias!
Mourinho tax fraud accusations: España? No grácias!
Confederations Cup: Semi-finalists defined
Confederations Cup: Semi-finalists defined
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete

Popular photos

World

Another buzzing incident involving NATO
Another buzzing incident involving NATO
Trump s solar wall and barefaced lies
Trump's solar wall and barefaced lies
Brazil: Former President Lula can be condemned without evidence
Brazil: Former President Lula can be condemned without evidence
Al-Nuri Mosque destroyed
Al-Nuri Mosque destroyed
Yemen: 200,000 cholera cases
Yemen: 200,000 cholera cases
Fuel inferno in Pakistan kills 140
Fuel inferno in Pakistan kills 140

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service