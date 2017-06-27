ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise

AP photo

Soldiers of People's Self-Defense Forces of Syria found a new type of IDs of ISIL fighters in liberated areas of Raqqa.

The soldiers found booklets with green covers, reminiscent of ordinary passports, containing scriptures from the Quran in English and Arabic languages. The cover of the booklet says "No God but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of God. Passport to Paradise" written in English and Arabic as well.

The military suppose that such "passports" are given to ISIL fanatics to make them fight fiercely to the end, as the holder of such passports must be convinced that they can only go to paradise after death.

However, such "passport to paradise" do not contain any information about their holders.

In 2013, the Islamic State terrorist organization declared Raqqa its capital, and the flag of the Caliphate was raised above the city. In June of this year, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained control over a western neighborhood of the city after two days of violent clashes.

