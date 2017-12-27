World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian fighter aircraft attacks terrorists' cave filled with US and Saudi weapons in Syria. Video

Even though Russia has taken a huge effort to destroy terrorists in Syria, the Russian Air Force continues struggling against them, finishing off enemy's forces and giving an opportunity to the army of the Syrian government to attack and clean up the country's territory from radicals.


In a recent combat mission, Russian military pilots struck a destructive blow to the positions of radical Islamists in Hama. Russian fighter aircraft attacked an underground base in the north of the province, in the town of El-Latamna.

The blow was struck on the cave, which led to the underground base. Terrorists use such locations to store their missiles and weapons that they supposedly receive from the United States through Saudi Arabia.

