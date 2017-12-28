World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian special services admit possible terror attacks during World Cup 2018

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

Honorary President of the Russian Football Union Vyacheslav Koloskov believes that no one is immune to the terrorist threat during the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

"Clearly, there is a danger of terrorist attacks, given the fact that ISIL* terrorists are not too far from Russia's borders. Of course, they have a thirst for revenge, there's no way around. As a normal sober-minded person, I can say that there is a danger, of course, but our law enforcement bodies are aware of this danger - not with regard to the World Cup, but with regard to Russia in general," he said.

Koloskov also recalled the assistance from US special services to uncover a large terrorist cell.

"It's not only Russia's problem, because people from other countries, who come to Russia for the World Cup, may suffer too," Koloskov added.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said a short while ago that terrorists were planning attacks during Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. Bortnikov said at a meeting of heads of special services of foreign countries that Russia received great assistance from the USA, Austria, France, Germany and Georgia to prevent those attacks.

It was said that militants from Russia, Turkey, Syria, Germany and Austria had been plotting suicide bombings in Sochi during the Games. For the time of the Games and long before the event, Russian services prohibited bringing liquids of any type and volume, except for those purchased at the airport, on board passenger aircraft.

*terrorist organisation banned in Russia

