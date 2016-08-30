Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo

As a result of negotiations between Moscow and Washington to resolve the crisis in Syria, the parties consider a possibility of carrying out a joint operation in Aleppo in mid-September.



"The parties discuss the possibility of launching coordinated attacks on militants in Aleppo in the middle of September," a source told Interfax in Geneva.

The joint US-Russian operation will thus target the militants who refused to lay down their arms and leave Aleppo. The militants will be blocked and destroyed, said the source.



The eastern part of Aleppo remains under the control of armed groups, while the west of Aleppo is controlled by government forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the population of the 2-million-strong Aleppo has reduced to 700,000.



Noteworthy, on August 26, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Anatoly Antonov offered Japan to join the humanitarian operation in Syrian Aleppo.



