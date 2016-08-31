Pravda.ru

News » Terrorism

Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader

31.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader. Su-34
AP Photo

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Su-34 annihilated a second person in the Islamic State after an air strike in the province of Aleppo.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, known as the official spokesperson of the IS terror group, turned out to be among those killed terrorists.

Abu Muhammad al-Adnani was the second most senior leader of the Islamic State after the head of group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The terrorist was famous for his calls to carry out terror acts in the West European countries and the US.

As Pravda.Ru reported, on 19 August ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet destroyed a base of the Jabhat al-Nusra with three missiles near the city of Dar Taaza, as well as a plant, where munition was made, and a huge store with weapons in the province of Aleppo.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


US asks Russia to stop air operations in Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Su-34 annihilated a second person in the Islamic State after an air strike in the province of Aleppo.
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Officials sources in Uzbekistan refute rumors about the death of President Islam Karimov. The information about the arrest of a number of government officials has not received official confirmation...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria? China and India to oust Russia from Syria?

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
UN declares Turkey aggressor
UN declares Turkey aggressor
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization
Hillary Clinton calls Putin grand-godfather of extreme nationalism
Hillary Clinton calls Putin 'grand-godfather of extreme nationalism'

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service