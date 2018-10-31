Explosion inside FSB building in Arkhangelsk: One killed

In Arkhangelsk, an explosion occurred inside the building of the Federal Security Bureau (FSB), one was killed.

Source: Fotodom.ru

"Paramedics took life-saving efforts, but could not save the man who was injured in the explosion. The man died of injuries," a source at the ER service of Arkhangelsk said. The man who was killed in the explosion was the person, who detonated the bomb, news agencies report.

Officials with the National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the fact of the explosion and said that the causes of the explosion were under investigation.

The victim of the explosion is the attacker, who detonated an explosive device. He is being identified. "We can confirm that one person was killed in the explosion, and he was not a FSB employee," Elizaveta Semushina, a spokeswoman for the regional department of the Federal Security Bureau told reporters.

Reportedly, three people were injured and hospitalised as a result of the explosion, which took place inside the building. Specialists said that the explosion was not very powerful, but it was not a household explosion. The bomb blew up near metal detectors, when the victim was standing near the central entrance door.

UPDATE: It was established that the person who conducted the explosion was a 17-year-old man, a local resident.