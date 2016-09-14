Pravda.ru

The State Hermitage Museum recognized as the best in Europe

Rating for this year was provided by one of the largest online resources about travel planning. The following statics are based on the feedback of millions of tourists.

Foreigners consider the Hermitage to be one of the main reasons for visiting Russia and Saint Petersburg. The museum has been already named the best European museum in 2014.

In addition to the given information, the Hermitage also tops the list of the best Russian museums and it holds the third place in the global list after the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago.

