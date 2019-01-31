World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Creators of Russia's new super weapons arrested for their dead souls

Russia » Economics

Creators of Russia's new super weapons Kinzhal hypersonic missile complex, Peresvet laser complex, Poseidon underwater nuclear vehicle and Sarmat nuclear missile, with a high degree of probability, were forced to use "dead souls or deadheads" at certain stages of their work, academicians Valery Vikhrov and Konstantin Sivkov believe.

Creators of Russia's new super weapons arrested for their dead souls. 63382.jpeg

According to them, the creators of Russia's new weapons were forced to become criminals, because the law that they had to break did not correspond to the reality of life, so the scientists had to break the law to do their work and fulfil their task.

The comments from the academicians came in response to the recent arrest of the leaders of Russia's major research and development organizations. It goes about Alexander Gomzin, chief designer of the Simonov Design Bureau, and Sergei Chvarkov, deputy head of the Russian Academy of Sciences of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The scientists were arrested on suspicion of the use of so-called "dead souls and deadheads." This term designates highly qualified scientists, who are formally included in the team of engineers, but take no part in the project. Afterwards, when employees receive their payments, the money is distributed among all participants of the project, including deadheads. They subsequently send the money to real participants of the project.

Also read:

New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km

Russia reveals new videos of Putin's new formidable weapons being tested

Russia's Status-6 'doomsday weapon' nullifies all of American military projects

Monster Sarmat missile ready for trials

Raging Cold War 2.0 Raging Cold War 2.0
Topics sarmat arms race new weapons laser weapons nuclear weapons nuiclear missile ballistic missile hypersonic missile putin's new weapons
Comments (6)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
News All >
Readers' top
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Raging Cold War 2.0
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout

Washington's withdrawal from the Treaty on Short and Medium-Range Missiles will give free rein to Russia, and Moscow will be able to show adequate reaction to the States.

Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Contributor submission Raging Cold War 2.0 Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Raging Cold War 2.0
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.