World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin find common language in Vladivostok

Russia » Politics

The talks between the leaders of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or North Korea, as it is commonly referred to, were held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island. At first, Putin and Kim talked in private for about two hours. The North Korean leader said that the exchange of opinions was very informative. Delegation officials joined Putin and Kim later. The summit lasted for about three and a half hours.

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin find common language in Vladivostok. 63530.jpeg

As Putin told reporters later, the parties discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and talked about further steps for its improvement. Putin said that the crisis on the Korean Peninsula should be resolved on the basis of all regulations of international law.

Putin called Kim Jong-un an interesting person to talk to, an open individual, who conducts a free discussion on all issues of the agenda.  

Speaking at a reception in honor of the North Korean guest, Putin stressed that there was no alternative to a peaceful solution of the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Russia is ready to continue cooperation to reduce tensions on the peninsula and strengthen security in Northeast Asia on the whole, Putin said.

Kim Jong-un proposed a toast "for the development, strengthening and prosperity of the great Russian Federation and for the good health of President Putin, for happiness and wonderful future of the two countries, for the health of all comrades and friends present here." The DPRK leader also  expressed gratitude for the invitation to come to Russia and for the warm welcome.

"On behalf of the Korean people, I send warm greetings to the Russian people, who selflessly work to build the strong and prosperous Russia," said the DPRK leader, assuring that he would like to continue maintaining friendship between the two countries and promote further development of relations.

After the talks, Kim Jong-un presented Vladimir Putin with a Korean sword, which, as he said, personifies the power and the soul of his own self and the Korean people, who support Putin. Putin thanked Kim for the gift, but noted that in Russia, according to a popular belief, gifting weapons is considered to be not a very good sign. Putin took a coin and handed it to Kim Jong-un to symbolically "buy" the sword from him.

This is Kim Jong-un's first visit to Russia. It is also his first foreign trip since his re-election as chairman of the DPRK State Council. After the summit, the head of North Korea will have a cultural program. He will stay in Vladivostok until the evening of April 26, while Putin will travel to China to participate in One Belt - One Road Forum.

Topics DPRK kim jong-un North Korea Vladimir Putin nuclear problem korean peninsula one belt one road north korean nuclear program
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Sri Lanka: Blood on the New Silk Road
Columnists
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Columnists
Meet Jeremy Hunt: The (Lightweight) Laboratory Politician
News All >
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia

The armored train with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at the railway station in Vladivostok at around 11 o'clock in the morning of April 24

Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones
Technologies and discoveries
Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones
Columnists
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Columnists
Sri Lanka: Blood on the New Silk Road
Columnists
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards

In 1994, a former employee of the State of Arkansas filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Democratic President Bill Clinton

America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
Politics
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
Technologies and discoveries
Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones
Columnists
Sri Lanka: Blood on the New Silk Road
Technologies and discoveries
Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones

The submarine will be the first carrier of Russia's new ominous weapon - the Poseidon underwater drone

Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
Politics
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
Columnists
Sri Lanka: Blood on the New Silk Road
Columnists
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Contributor submission Sri Lanka: Blood on the New Silk Road Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Meet Jeremy Hunt: The (Lightweight) Laboratory Politician Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Longstanding US Russia Bashing
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Kim Jong-un's dream comes true as his armoured train arrives in Russia
NATO wants no S-400 systems in Turkey as Turks have F-35 fighters
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Russia and NATO terminate cooperation in military and civil areas completely
Russia and NATO terminate cooperation in military and civil areas completely
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Meet Jeremy Hunt: The (Lightweight) Laboratory Politician
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Russia launches new submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
America's choice: a party of criminals or a party of cowards
Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka: Explosions in hotels and churches kill at least 160
Putin sends telegram to Macron after Notre Dame fire: Russia ready to help
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
Putin loses everything he has
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.