World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar

Russia » Economics print

Over the past five years, the Russian government has made certain progress in its struggle against the dependence of the Russian economy on the US dollar. The share of the US dollar in the structure of Russia's currency operations decreased from 79.6 to 67.3 percent from 2013 to 2018, a recent report conducted by audit and consulting company FinExpertiza said.

Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar. 63552.jpeg

As an alternative to the American currency, Russia started using the euro more frequently. The share of the euro rose from 9.1 percent in 2013 to 17.3 percent in 2018. The increase in the share of the euro was made possible largely due to Russian trading partners, especially China, which sharply increased the share of euro payments for Russian goods. For example, the share of payments in euros amounted to only 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018, but by the end of the year it had grown to 13.5 percent.

The decline in the share of the US dollar in the Russian economy is taking place against the backdrop of the growing significance of the Russian ruble. The ruble share increased from 10.2 to 13.6 percent over the indicated period. The significant growth became possible owing to Russia's trade partners such as India (from 1.1 to 37.2 percent) and Belarus (from 53.4 to 78.2 percent).

The Russian ruble has become the main currency in Russia's exports to the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States during the recent five years, the report said.

After the introduction of US sanctions in 2014, Russia started pursuing a policy to reduce the dependence on the dollar in international payments. European authorities currently consider a similar opportunity, as Europe also remains unhappy about the domination of the US dollar in international payments.

Topics euro US dollar Russian ruble Russian economy Russia and China
Comments (6)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Human trafficking and jihadist infiltration - a potential risk for Europe
Columnists
America on the brink of Fascism
Real life stories
Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg
News All >
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf

Due to chronic financial problems, the Black Sea Fleet was degrading and falling apart quickly. By mid-1990s, it had become inferior to its main potential rival in the region - the Turkish Navy

Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
Economics
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
Real life stories
Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg
Columnists
America on the brink of Fascism
Columnists
America on the brink of Fascism

Fascism is seductive for two reasons: The first is that it removes the burden of individual responsibility that freedom requires

America on the brink of Fascism
Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg
Real life stories
Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg
Politics
Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf
Economics
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
Economics
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar

Over the past five years, the Russian government has made certain progress in its struggle against the dependence of the Russian economy on the US dollar

Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf
Politics
Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf
Real life stories
Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg
Asia
Iraq wants to buy S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems
Contributor submission Human trafficking and jihadist infiltration - a potential risk for Europe Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russians protest against construction of Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Italy: One year after the March elections Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
America on the brink of Fascism
Human trafficking and jihadist infiltration - a potential risk for Europe
Russia's Black Sea Fleet to embrace vast waters to Red Sea and Persian Gulf
Human trafficking and jihadist infiltration - a potential risk for Europe
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
America on the brink of Fascism
Russian Foreign Ministry on Syria, Ukraine and Britain
America on the brink of Fascism
Russia successfully gets rid of US dollar
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.