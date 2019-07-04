World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West

Russia print

Russia Adding a New Super-Weapon to its Arsenal Exceeding the Best in the West

Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West. 63636.jpeg

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org - Home - Stephen Lendman)

Russian super-weapons technologically outmatch the Pentagon's best, developed at a small fraction of the cost, using its resources efficiently.

Despite pouring countless trillions of dollars down a black hole of waste, fraud and abuse, the US is declining politically, economically, financially, and militarily - Russia, China, and other nations rising.

Russian military superiority is enough to give US hawks pause about attacking the country. Its formidable arsenal includes:

  • a 200-ton Sarmat ICBM able to successfully breach ABM defenses
  • a low-flying stealth nuclear-powered cruise missile with a far greater range than US ones
  • a nuclear-powered, high-speed, unmanned submersible vehicle - able to operate undetected at great ocean depths, armed with conventional or nuclear missiles
  • a new hypersonic missile with greater than Mach-5 speed (Mach-1 the speed of sound), carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, able to penetrate ABM defenses
  • new hypersonic, high-precision missiles able to "hit targets at inter-continental distance and can adjust their altitude and course as they travel," Vladimir Putin explained.

Russia's military also has cutting-edge laser weapons technology. Pentagon commanders know its superior super-weapons rule out a US military option against the nation.

Its ability to optimize resources for developing sophisticated weapons technology made Russia the world's dominant super-power - a new defensive super-weapon coming to its arsenal

According to Russian defense industry giant Rostec's CEO Sergey Chemezov, the country's highly classified S-500 air defense system missiles are going into production sooner than expected.

The long-range, anti-stealth or other aircraft, anti-ballistic/cruise missile air defense system is a new design, not an S-400 upgrade - able to intercept targets accurately at high and low altitudes, including on the ground.

Its technology is superior to the S-400 system, reportedly able to hit up to 10 ballistic or other  targets at the same time, accurately at distances up to 600 km away at altitudes up to 40 km.

It can down them at hypersonic speed of about Mach 20, reportedly also able to strike low-orbital satellites. S-500s are intended to shield Moscow and other strategic areas.

According to some reports, the S-500 system is able to detect hostile ballistic warheads as far as 1,300 km away. It can intercept and down ballistic missiles before atmospheric re-entry.

Chemezov said "(w)e are already starting to produce the S-500. This is a (highly) advanced system, so I would not like to talk about it now, as it hasn't been adopted by our military yet."

It's designed to replace Russia's A-135 missile system and be used along with S-400s. Its specific capabilities remain classified and haven't been officially released.

The system reportedly is mobile, to be carried on specially designed vehicles with superior cross-country mobility.

An S-1000 system reportedly is being designed to have greater capabilities. By optimizing its resources efficiently, Russia is able to maintain super-weapon superiority over US-dominated NATO.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home - Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Photo: Por David James Paquin (attributed)Este ficheiro foi inicialmente carregado por Solipsist em Wikipédia em inglês - http://www.smdc.army.mil/SMDCPhoto_Gallery/Missiles/Missiles.htmlTransferido de en.wikipedia para a wiki Commons por Saperaud., Domínio público, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=326937

 

Topics weapon russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Militarism Defines Trump’s 4th of July Spectacle
Asia
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
News All >
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified

The AC-12, commonly known as Losharik, is a research deep-sea submersible vehicle designed to explore sea bottom and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy

Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Columnists
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Asia
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Columnists
The Myth of Iran Pursuing Nuclear Weapons Technology
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified

The AC-12, commonly known as Losharik, is a research deep-sea submersible vehicle designed to explore sea bottom and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy

Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Columnists
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Asia
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Columnists
The Myth of Iran Pursuing Nuclear Weapons Technology
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified

The AC-12, commonly known as Losharik, is a research deep-sea submersible vehicle designed to explore sea bottom and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy

Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Columnists
Hawkish US Media Have an Iran Problem
Columnists
The Myth of Iran Pursuing Nuclear Weapons Technology
Asia
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Contributor submission Militarism Defines Trump’s 4th of July Spectacle Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Planet Earth 2019: The freak show of the Universe Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Trump's Dubious Outreach to North Korea
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Israeli Hardliners Dreaming of War on Iran
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
The Secrets of the Chinese Longevity
New UN Women report puts forth policy agenda to end gender inequalities within families
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
EU Allied with Trump Regime Sanctions on Iran
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
The Myth of Iran Pursuing Nuclear Weapons Technology
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
17th Q&A conference with Putin: If you want peace, prepare for war
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.