Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted sanctions against Eritrea that the Russian Federation imposed nine years ago.

The decree, which was published on July 22, 2019, says that the restrictions against the African country were lifted in connection with Resolution 2444 of the UN Security Council from November 14, 2018.

The decree imposing sanctions against Eritrea was signed by then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in July 2010. Russia prohibited the sale and transfer of all types of arms and related goods, including weapons and ammunition, combat vehicles and military equipment, military equipment and related goods and spare parts to those products. The restrictions also banned the provision of training and technical, financial and other services related to military activities.