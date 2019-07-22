World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea

Russia » News from the Kremlin print

Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted sanctions against Eritrea that the Russian Federation imposed nine years ago.

The decree, which was published on July 22, 2019, says that the restrictions against the African country were lifted in connection with Resolution 2444 of the UN Security Council from November 14, 2018.

The decree imposing sanctions against Eritrea was signed by then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in July 2010. Russia prohibited the sale and transfer of all types of arms and related goods, including weapons and ammunition, combat vehicles and military equipment, military equipment and related goods and spare parts to those products. The restrictions also banned the provision of training and technical, financial and other services related to military activities.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
History, traditions
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
News All >
Last materials
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old
Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology

Presently, the Russian Navy has three Borei class submarines. They are nuclear-powered Yury Dolgoruky cruiser of the Northern Fleet, and Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet

Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Contributor submission What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology Dmitry Sudakov Vadim Gorshenin Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends Vadim Gorshenin
Comments
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
The case of Ivan Golunov: Who made a mistake?
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
The case of Ivan Golunov: Who made a mistake?
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.