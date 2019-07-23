World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia

Russia » Politics print

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a State Duma deputy, the leader of the LDPR party (Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia) believes that the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, will rule the country for no more than two years. Afterwards, Zhirinovsky believes, Ukraine will plunge into chaos again.

Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia. 63686.jpeg

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Zhirinovsky compared the current state of affairs in Ukraine with "cancer of the fourth stage." Its "metastases have spread throughout the country," he added.

"There's blood all over the country, there is no economy, people are leaving. Zelensky can only be the president of such Ukraine for a year or two, and then he will be swept away. There are thousands and thousands of armed people there, they are "pro-Ukrainian" nationalists, who already know the smell of blood. They don't need peace, they want to plunder and kill. After the Second World War, the KGB and the Soviet army were hunting people like them in the woods for ten years. They can bring their Pinochet to power in Ukraine. Then, they will topple him too. The story will end when Ukraine is divided. In the end, all of Ukraine will return to Russia," Zhirinovsky wrote.

Ukraine held special elections on Sunday, July 21. According to most recent reports, five parties will be represented in the Ukrainian parliament: "Servant of the People", "Opposition Platform - For Life", "European Solidarity", "Batkivshchyna" and "Golos."

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Italy: Angels and demons
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
News All >
Last materials
Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia
Italy: Angels and demons
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Borei-class submarines take Russian Navy to new level of military technology
USSR had seen other Chernobyl disasters
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo

We continue to watch the unbelievable bizarre, immature, and wholly irrational saga over whether or not we (the US) will be fortifying our borders with Mexico and constructing a more continuous and less permeable wall there

What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
News from the Kremlin
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
Politics
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event

The authorities of Israeli made an unusual decision on how they are going to celebrate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army

Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Politics
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Columnists
Italy: Angels and demons
Columnists
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo

We continue to watch the unbelievable bizarre, immature, and wholly irrational saga over whether or not we (the US) will be fortifying our borders with Mexico and constructing a more continuous and less permeable wall there

What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Showbiz
Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow
Politics
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Europe
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Costantino Ceoldo Italy: Angels and demons Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo Contributor submission
Comments
Putin lifts sanctions from Eritrea
US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Italy: Angels and demons
Italy: Angels and demons
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Israel mocks Poland by inviting Putin to Jerusalem for Auschwitz liberation event
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
What happens to countries with no borders? Consider Kosovo
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.