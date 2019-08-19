World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin makes his first comment about Moscow protests

Russia » Politics print

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first comment about the recent rallies that took place in Moscow in support of unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma elections.

Putin makes his first comment about Moscow protests. 63774.jpeg
Source: kremlin.ru

During his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin said that those responsible for violations at rallies in Moscow would have to be held accountable for their actions. According to him, citizens have no right to break the law.

"Citizens have the right to peaceful protests in accordance with applicable law. The authorities must ensure the implementation of these rights. But no one, neither the authorities, nor any groups of citizens have the right to violate the current law and bring the situation either to absurdity or clashes with the authorities," Putin said.

He said that the violations, for which a number of candidates were not allowed to the elections to the Moscow City Duma, were "obvious." Putin added that he would not want a "yellow vest" situation in Moscow.

The yellow vest movement is a protest movement in France that appeared in late 2018. Violent "yellow vests" protests sparked in France after an increase in fuel prices. Afterwards, protesters started demanding Macron's resignation.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Asia
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Columnists
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
News All >
Last materials
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Syrian Air Force strikes Turkish Army in Idlib
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Sunflower oil kills 2 in Russia's Ulyanovsk
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
The Axis of Eternity
Airbus A321 miracle crash landing: The latest
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter

The helicopter vaguely resembles the Soviet-era twin-rotor Yak-60, which, unlike the Ka-102, has no side rotors

Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Asia
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Real life stories
Sunflower oil kills 2 in Russia's Ulyanovsk
Asia
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?

The Japanese interpret the agreement bluntly. They say that the Soviet Union should have given the islands away, but they are wrong

Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Columnists
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Technologies and discoveries
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
Asia
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?

The Japanese interpret the agreement bluntly. They say that the Soviet Union should have given the islands away, but they are wrong

Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Columnists
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Technologies and discoveries
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
Dmitry Sudakov Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission The Axis of Eternity Contributor submission
Comments
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Don't give up, Fight the Good Fight
Airbus A321 miracle crash landing: The latest
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Support white supremacy: Watch the NFL
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Russian scientists test mysterious 'nuclear batteries'
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Sunflower oil kills 2 in Russia's Ulyanovsk
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.