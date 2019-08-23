World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA's only goal was to cast INF Treaty aside - Putin

Russia » News from the Kremlin print

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an important statement after the meeting with members of Russia's Security Council. The meeting was dedicated to USA's recent missile tests.

According to Putin, having exited the INF Treaty, the United States "has gotten a free hand to deploy prohibited missiles in various regions of the world." "The only goal of the USA was to cover up the works that were conducted in violation of the INF Treaty and their initial intention was to pull out from it," Putin said.

According to the president, the United States launched a propaganda campaign about Russia's alleged non-compliance with the treaty, but Moscow was aware of America's works to develop the weapons that were prohibited by the INF Treaty (Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles).

Topics inf treaty new missile missile test non-proliferation us nuclear weapons
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Amazon in its death throes
Americas
Americans have racism under their skin
Columnists
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
News All >
Last materials
USA's only goal was to cast INF Treaty aside - Putin
The Amazon in its death throes
Americans have racism under their skin
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
Creating Peace in Kashmir
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear rocket to be part of 'Dead Hand' system
Why Russia hides the truth about 'radioactive cloud'
Trump Regime's Hardball with China a Losing Strategy
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace

Russian Su-35S fighters allegedly intercepted F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force and forced them to leave Syrian airspace

Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Former USSR
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear rocket to be part of 'Dead Hand' system
Former USSR
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore

The Joint Investigation Team is not investigating anything - they try to fabricate facts by choosing the ones that they need

Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
Former USSR
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Former USSR
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear rocket to be part of 'Dead Hand' system
Columnists
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world

Not that long ago, we were invited to a party in Delhi. A lady had just come back from her first time visit to America. She said that Americans are the happiest people

Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace
Columnists
Trump Regime's Hardball with China a Losing Strategy
Former USSR
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
Contributor submission The Amazon in its death throes Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Americans have racism under their skin Lyuba Lulko Inna Novikova Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore Inna Novikova
Comments
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Inferno in Siberia: 4.5 million hectares of woods on fire
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Americans have racism under their skin
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear rocket to be part of 'Dead Hand' system
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Americans have racism under their skin
Americans have racism under their skin
Russia's Burevestnik nuclear rocket to be part of 'Dead Hand' system
Russia's S-300 systems against Tomahawk missiles flying towards Syria
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
Americans have racism under their skin
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Kremlin will not meddle in USA's Greenland affair
Antidepressants make Americans happiest people in the world
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.