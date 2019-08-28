World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin is not going to Beslan

Russia » News from the Kremlin print

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit Beslan on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on School No. 1, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin is not going to Beslan. 63805.jpeg

On September 3, Russia marks the Day of Solidarity in the fight against terrorism. "This is a memorial day, and it is on this day that we remember all victims who fell at the hands of terrorists as a result of horrendous terrorist acts," Peskov added.

Vladimir Putin visited Beslan on September 4, 2004, immediately after the terrorist attack at school. He visited the wounded at a local hospital and held a meeting with the leadership of North Ossetia.

On September 1, 2004, a group of militants seized School No.1 and held more than 1,200 students and teachers hostage for three days. Some of the hostages were shot, some others were killed during explosions and during the storm of the building. A total of 333 people, including 186 children, were killed. Shamil Basayev, the leader of Chechen terrorists, claimed responsibility for the hostage-taking terrorist attack.

Topics beslan children shamil basayev terrorist attacks terrorism in russia russian president putin
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Thank Goodness For Russian-speaking Women!
Columnists
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Economics
New Russian MC-21 passenger aircraft debuts in the sky at MAKS-2019 air show
News All >
Last materials
Russian Northern Fleet discovers five islands in the Arctic
Putin is not going to Beslan
Thank Goodness For Russian-speaking Women!
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
New Russian MC-21 passenger aircraft debuts in the sky at MAKS-2019 air show
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Russia ready to build another super bridge
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia ready to build another super bridge

A bridge across the Volga River in the Samara region bypassing the city of Togliatti, will cost Russia 120.8 billion rubles

Russia ready to build another super bridge
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Economics
New Russian MC-21 passenger aircraft debuts in the sky at MAKS-2019 air show
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive

People all over the world are scratching their heads wondering what exactly happened with the big Mueller report and his subsequent sketchy testimony before Congress.

The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Columnists
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Americas
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
Columnists
Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)

The war would end if the United States left Syria. Throughout the war, the U.S. has sent arms and equipment across Turkey's borders into Syria. We keep the war alive...

Richard Black speaks about Syria (and not only)
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Former USSR
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
Columnists
Brazil's Regime Destroying the Amazon Rainforest for Profit?
Columnists
The Deal - a PRAVDA exclusive
Contributor submission Thank Goodness For Russian-speaking Women! Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov New Russian MC-21 passenger aircraft debuts in the sky at MAKS-2019 air show Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Thank Goodness For Russian-speaking Women!
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Russia's Tu-160 White Swan bomber leaves all US competitors behind
Americans have racism under their skin
Americans have racism under their skin
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Top secret memo revealed: Many Russian meddlers active in America
Boycott Brazil: The only way to save the Amazon
Cloud of radioactive gases found above northern Russia
USA wants more socialism while Russia wants cruel capitalism
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.